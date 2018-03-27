McCaskill Encourages College Students to Head to the Polls

US Senator Claire McCaskill visited students at Missouri State University Tuesday to conduct a student forum as part of her campaign for reelection.

Standing just off the stage, McCaskill encouraged the college students to become energetic and engaged voters during the forum.

She told the audience that she needs their votes, and the country needs them to care about its future.

Listen to the audio of this story here.

McCaskill said the best way to bring about change on issues important to young people, like the cost of tuition and student debt, is through their participation in elections and reaching out to legislators.

“So, we need their engagement, we need their energy, we need them pushing us to make higher education more affordable. The way you do that is by participation. I think it is very, very important," McCaskill said.

MSU President Clif Smart also announced during the student forum that the Davis-Harrington Welcome Center on campus will become a voting station in August for students and anyone else registered to vote in Greene County.

McCaskill answered students’ questions on topics ranging from DACA, gun safety, and tax cuts.

Missouri's statewide primary election is August 7.