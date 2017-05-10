Michael Dixon Named Greene County Emergency Management Director

By 28 minutes ago

The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management has named Michael Dixon its new director.

Michael Dixon becomes OEM's Director, effective immediately.
Credit Submitted Photo

Dixon comes from Benton County, Arkansas, where he served as director and deputy director of its emergency management agency. He was also the Vice President of the Arkansas Emergency Management Association.

According to a news release, Dixon’s appointment is effective immediately. He replaces Chet Hunter, who resigned last August.

“The collaborative nature of disaster preparedness and response in this community is second to none, and I look forward to working with the many local organizations who truly believe that serving people in times of need is the best job in the world,” Dixon said in a statement. 

Dixon was credentialed as a Certified Emergency Manager by the International Emergency Managers Association in 2014 and served their regional board as the Arkansas liaison. He is also a recent graduate of FEMA’s National Emergency Management Advanced Academy.

“OEM provides our community with critical and vital services, as evidenced by the recent flooding event. The director position is key to its success, and Greene County is very pleased to have someone of Michael Dixon’s caliber to serve in that role,” said Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Cirtin.

The county says Larry Woods, who had served as interim OEM director since Hunter’s resignation, will continue to serve as deputy director.

Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management
Michael Dixon
Chet Hunter
Larry Woods

