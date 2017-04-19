Missouri Auditor Subpoenas Department Of Revenue Over Income Tax Returns

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway on Wednesday issued a subpoena to force the Department of Revenue to turn over information on how it handles income tax returns.

This is the first time Galloway, a Democrat, has issued a subpoena to any government agency.

State law requires income tax refunds to be paid out within 45 days of filing. If refunds haven't been paid within 45 days, the state must pay them with interest. Galloway’s office was auditing the department for compliance with this law.

“This is an unprecedented level of uncooperation,” Galloway says. “Since we initiated this audit six weeks ago we have received no information from the department of revenue,” Galloway says.

She says on Monday, the department has agreed to release previous years' information, but not the current year’s.

Furthermore, she says Governor Greitens' office, which oversees the Department of Revenue, directed the department not to release the information and she says it’s not the first time her office has faced this problem during the current administration.

“What we’re finding is that a wall of secrecy is descending upon state government, and as auditor I am the state’s independent watchdog. I stand on behalf of taxpayers and I am steadfast in my resolve,” she said.

With Missouri in a budget crunch, Galloway says legislators and taxpayers need to know if state money is being paid on interest for late tax returns.

Galloway says she is not requesting any personally identifiable taxpayer information.

Lisa Rodriguez is the afternoon newscaster for KCUR 89.3. Follow her on Twitter @larodrig.

