MSU Hires Springfield Fire Chief to Emergency Manager Post

Springfield’s Fire Chief is stepping down to become Missouri State University’s first emergency preparedness manager.

MSU announced the hire Thursday. In a statement, David Hall said the position seemed like a natural progression for him personally and professionally.

Hall has worked for the Springfield Fire Department for 27 years, and as fire chief since 2009.

“The City of Springfield and the fire department are such great places to work; however, after serving for nearly 28 years, I couldn't resist joining the team at Missouri State,” said Hall. “I have worked closely with Missouri State over the years and have seen firsthand their commitment to campus safety.”

Hall will join the university on Feb. 1. He’ll manage planning, budgeting, training and programming related to emergency preparedness and response functions.

Springfield City Manager Greg Burris said Hall has done a terrific job as fire chief, adding that the city’s loss is MSU’s gain.

“While we hate to lose David as our fire chief, we are happy that he will remain in our community and be able to offer services to Missouri State University,” said Burris.

Hall’s community involvement includes chairman of the Greene County 911 Advisory Board. In addition, he is an intelligence liaison officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Information Analysis Center, a member of the IAFC Terrorism and Homeland Security Committee and secretary of the Missouri Association of Fire Chiefs.

Over the last 20 years, Hall has also taught fire training courses at Missouri State and the University of Missouri.

According to the news release, he completed the Executive Leaders Program at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense Studies and the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy, and has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Missouri State University.

“In a pool of outstanding candidates, David’s history of successfully leading the Springfield Fire Department and extensive knowledge of emergency services made him a logical choice for the new position,” said Matt Morris, Missouri State vice president for administrative services. “His familiarity and existing relationships within the City of Springfield and Springfield/Greene County office of emergency management will ensure a coordinated approach to emergency management.”

In an email, city spokesperson Cora Scott tells KSMU Hall's last day at the Fire Department is anticipated for Jan. 27. She says Assistant Fire Chief David Pennington will serve as interim fire chief effective Feb. 1 and that a national search for Hall’s replacement will begin shortly.