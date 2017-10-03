New Pit Bulls Banned from Springfield as of January 1

Springfield City Council has approved a future ban on pit bull dogs in the city limits.

The ordinance also establishes a minimum fine for violations of the pit bull provisions. Those include keeping pit bull puppies born to dogs currently in the city once they turn eight weeks old.

Councilman Richard Ollis explained why he planned to vote against the measure.

"The proposed ordinance, as written with the ban, I believe is problematic," he said. "Identifying a dog's breed by inspection is challenging."

And he said the city’s animal control department is understaffed.

Jan Fisk voted for the ordinance.

"Bottom line, we have to think about the safety of our citizens, and if someone gets killed by an attack of a pit bull, then I would hold myself accountable," she said.

Besides Ollis, those voting against the measure were Craig Hosmer, Kristi Fulnecky and Mike Schilling.

The city will stop accepting new pit bull registrations on January 1, 2018.