Northwest Project Brings Together Community

The Drew Lewis Foundation was formed in the memory of Amy Blansit’s late husband. Before his passing, Blansit and Lewis had purchased a property – the Fairbanks. It now houses programming offered by the Drew Lewis Foundation, standing as a beacon to help connect the impoverished surrounding neighborhood with the resources and education to make the residents more self-sufficient and to get them out of poverty.

Blansit, who teaches health and wellness promotion courses at Missouri State, tells us about how the Foundation makes a difference. Blansit explains that the Foundation makes a commitment to the families, and it can be a life-altering experience.

The Northwest Project is a community-wide effort, led by the Drew Lewis Foundation, to streamline the resources and systems the community has to help alleviate poverty. It involves Missouri State, Drury University and funding from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The project targets northwest Springfield due to the astonishing poverty rate.

In her classes, Blansit talks to her students about the disparities between what healthful advice you might offer a family and what is actually feasible due to the budget. It all comes down to understanding some of what is taken for granted based on personal experience. Banking is another example, she added.

To learn more, visit the Drew Lewis Foundation website or the Northwest Project page.