OTC to Offer Free Job Training to More Individuals on Food Stamps

Ozarks Technical Community College is getting more money to provide free job training and employment opportunities to people who receive food stamps.

The $231,730 is coming from SkillUP Missouri, a program piloted by the Missouri Community College Association, The Missouri Department of Social Services, Family Support Division and University of Missouri Extension. It’s part of the United States Department of Agriculture Family Nutrition Services' Supplement Nutrition Assistance program.

OTC received $272,270 earlier this year in SkillUP Missouri funds with the initial goal of enrolling 60 people in free college training and certificate courses. It’s surpassed that goal and plans to recruit an additional 50 students for the program by September 31.

More information can be found at any OTC location or Missouri Job Centers.