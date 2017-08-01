Related Program: 
Ozarks Native Finds Success in Publishing World

Nancy Allen

It’s tough for an author to get published by one of the Big Five publishers, but Ozarks native Nancy Allen has done it.

Allen, who practiced law in Missouri for 15 years, is not only the author of the Ozarks Mystery Series published by HarperCollins, but she’s also teaming up with best-selling author James Patterson on a new book.

A College of Business instructor at Missouri State University, Allen talks about the collaboration and her journey as an author.   

