Public Affairs Conference Delves into Sustainability

Sustainability – that’s the focus of Missouri State University’s spring 2018 Public Affairs Conference.
Free and open to the public, the conference will take place April 10-12 on campus. Presenters will share their views on the theme of “Sustainability in Practice: Consensus and Consequences.”
Joining me today to talk about the conference are Dr. Michael Burton, MSU professor of agriculture and this year’s public affairs provost fellow, and Mary Ann Wood, MSU director of public affairs support.
Pre-conference events:
- April 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Plaster Student Union, Room 308, Sustainability Student Summit
- April 9, 7-9 p.m., Plaster Student Union Theater, Living Ozarks: Celebrating Our Ecology and Culture in Words and Music
- April 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., BearFest Village, Sustainability Showcase
- April 10, 1:30-3 p.m., 512 N. Jefferson Ave., Save the Monarchs: Milkweed Planting and Celebration
- April 10, 3:30-5 p.m., Plaster Student Union, 2nd Floor, Distinction in Public Affairs Poster Session
Conference highlights:
- April 10, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts, Keynote Presentation: Dr. Robert Ballard
- April 11, 12-1 p.m., Plaster Student Union Theater, Plenary Speaker: Ron Ireland
- April 11, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Plaster Student Union Theater, Plenary Speaker: Dr. Brady Deaton
- April 12, 12-1 p.m., Plaster Student Union Theater, Plenary Speaker: Majora Carter
- April 12, 6-6:45 p.m., Plaster Student Uniont Theater, Until There's Nothing Dance Presentation
- April 12, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Plaster Student Union Theater, Plenary Speaker: Vivian Carter
To view the conference schedule and find out more, visit the conference website.