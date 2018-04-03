Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Public Affairs Conference Delves into Sustainability

By 1 hour ago

Sustainability – that’s the focus of Missouri State University’s spring 2018 Public Affairs Conference.

Free and open to the public, the conference will take place April 10-12 on campus. Presenters will share their views on the theme of “Sustainability in Practice: Consensus and Consequences.” 

Joining me today to talk about the conference are Dr. Michael Burton, MSU professor of agriculture and this year’s public affairs provost fellow, and Mary Ann Wood, MSU director of public affairs support.

Read the full transcript

Pre-conference events:

Conference highlights:

To view the conference schedule and find out more, visit the conference website.

Tags: 
Missouri State University
Office of Public Affairs Support
Public Affairs Conference
Dr. Michael Burton
mary ann wood

Related Content

Public Affairs Conference Focuses on Bridging Political Differences

By Mar 28, 2017
Dr. Kevin Pybas

The first self-evident truth in the Declaration of Independence is the inspiration for this year's public affairs conference at Missouri State University. Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness: Reflections on Self Government (April 4-7, 2017). I'm Nicki Donnelson and today my guest is Dr. Kevin Pybas. He is an associate professor of political science and this year's Provost Fellow for public affairs.  