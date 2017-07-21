Public Hearing on Government Regulations Makes Stop in Springfield

Missourians expressed views on what government rules are helping and hurting state workers during a public hearing in Springfield this week.

It’s part of a series of forums across the state aimed at alleviating the burden of state government red tape on citizens and businesses. Gov. Eric Greitens has called on all state agencies to review its rules.

Leaders from the Missouri Department of Labor, including newly appointed Director Anna Hui, met with citizens in downtown Springfield Thursday.

“We are covering topics such as, employment security, labor standards, worker’s compensation, human rights, the board of mediation,” says Hui. “It’s important to Governor Greiten’s that we do as much as we can to help the people of Missouri.”

There are 2,300 regulations run through the Labor Department. Greitens says the state has more than 113,000 total regulatory requirements.

Along with acting upon citizen comments, the state will explore regulation effectiveness, whether its costs outweighs the benefits, and if it adversely affects Missouri citizens or customers, among other factors.

The Department of Labor has two other upcoming meetings planned across the state in the coming weeks. Other state agencies will be seeking public comment as well during their own meetings. A complete schedule can be found at nomoredtape.com, where Missourians can also leave comments.