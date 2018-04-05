Railroad Crossing Safety Subject of Public Meeting in Republic

A meeting today (4/5) in Republic focuses on railroad crossing safety between that city and Marionville to the west.

The Missouri Department of Transportation gathered feedback from railroad surveys and at two public meetings in 2017. That information has been used by MODOT, working with an engineering consultant, to develop initial safety alternatives for rail crossings.

The public will be able to review the feedback and learn about the proposed safety measures during the meeting today from 4:30 to 6:30 at the Republic Community Center, 711 E. Miller Rd.

MODOT said it conducted the study to assess rail crossing safety along Route 60 between Greene County Route MM at Republic and County Road 1210 west of Marionville. The study will give MODOT a blueprint for moving forward with crossing improvements when funding becomes available.

According to MODOT, approximately 23 Trains a day travel the BNSF Cherokee Line BetweenMarionville & Republic, and each has an average length of one mile.

The exhibits and information are online for those who can’t make it to the meeting.