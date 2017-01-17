Rallies Calling for Congress to Replace, Not Repeal ACA Held in Missouri Cities

About 25 people stood at the southeast corner of National and Sunshine today holding signs such as “Honk for Healthcare” and “Don’t Take Away our Care.”

The U.S. Senate voted January 12 to pass a budget resolution intended to dismantle much of the Affordable Care Act.

The so-called “rush hour rally” was sponsored by Missouri Health Care for All. Crystal Brigman Mahany (muh-HAIN-ee) is a spokesperson for the group.

"We are out here today because, unfortunately, Congress has made it one of their priorities to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which we know would leave over 30 million Americans, 80 percent of who are working families, without access to affordable healthcare," she said.

One protestor was 22-year-old Drury student, Alex Johnson. He held a sign that read “#SaveACA.”

"My mother is currently getting her health insurance through the ACA, and if she loses her insurance with her pre-existing condition I am afraid that she might end up losing her life," he said.

Another participant was Lexi Amos. According to Amos, the ACA isn’t perfect, but she said a healthcare plan of some sort is greatly needed.

"My main concern is repealing it without a replacement, and the people that are currently looking for replacement have no real incentive to provide a lot of the provisions, and they don't like the stuff that made ACA work," she said.

Amos said the ACA allowed her son, who had pre-existing conditions, to get healthcare. And she’s worried for kids who might not have healthcare anymore if the act is repealed without a replacement.

Rallies were held today in several cities, including Springfield, Joplin and West Plains.