Real Talk about Fake News

The term “fake news” is flung around social media. This mud-slinging calls into question the integrity and ethics of some journalists and outlets. Sometimes the accusation is because the news is indeed fake, while other times it’s because the truth hurts.

Dr. Holly Holladay, assistant professor of media, journalism and film at Missouri State University, shares her perspective.

This is the first in a two-part series about fake news.

An interview with Holladay

Media literacy is key to teasing out fake news, noted Holladay. She is somewhat pessimistic and yet hopeful about how the media landscape.

But how can you avoid the fake news story? How do you stop the story – a steaming train headed straight for viral status that you know looks a little suspicious? Holladay gives her thoughts.

According to Pew Research Center, mobile news consumption jumped from 54% to 72% in the last few years alone. So now you’re reading a story that may sound fishy on a much smaller screen making it less convenient to open a new tab to verify information and sources. Fumble fingers and the frustration may or may not affect this desire to dig deeper, says Holladay.