Recap Of The Novemeber Election With Greene County Clerk

This week on Making Democracy Work host Leslie Carrier speaks with Greene County Clerk Shane Scholler.

Listen as Leslie and Mr. Scholler follow up on the November elections and some of the behind the scenes choices regarding election day, such as armed sheriff's deputies at polling places. They also discuss the issue of voter registration and some of the difficulties of making sure that those that have registered are able to vote. Finally they discuss Amendment 6 and how the state will implement the regulation.