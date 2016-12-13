Remembering the Life and Legacy of John T. Woodruff

One of Springfield’s claim to fame is being the Birthplace of Route 66 – the most famous highway in the U.S. One man who was instrumental in developing not only Route 66 but also Springfield and the Ozarks was John T. Woodruff.

Besides serving as the first president of the U.S. 66 Highway Association, Woodruff dedicated his life to creating civic and regional development projects throughout Springfield and surrounding areas for four decades. However, his contributions seem to be underappreciated or even forgotten.

Thomas Peters, Missouri State University dean of library services, is hoping to change that with his new book, titled “John T. Woodruff of Springfield, Missouri, in the Ozarks: An Encyclopedic Biography.”

The book is more than just a narrative of Woodruff's life. It also includes a lot of facts, anecdotes and quotes. Peters explains more about it and why he chose to chronicle Woodruff's life.

An interview with Thomas Peters.

The book is $18 and is available at:

It can also be purchased by sending a check payable to Thomas A. Peters to Pie Supper Press, 2338 S. Maryland Ave., Springfield, MO 65807.