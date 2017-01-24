Special Election Set to Fill Southwest Missouri Senate Seat Vacancy

Sen. Mike Parson was elected Lt. Governor in November.
A special election has been set to fill the vacancy left by Sen. Mike Parson, who was elected Missouri’s lieutenant governor in November.

Gov. Eric Greitens announced Tuesday that the special election will take place on August 8. Parson’s former 28th senate district covers parts of eight southwest Missouri counties, including Dade, Cedar, Polk, and Dallas.

Parson, a Republican from Bolivar, had originally announced a run for governor last April before switching to seek the state’s number 2 post instead. He beat Democratic challenger Russ Carnahan by 10 points in the November primary.

Prior to his time in the Missouri Senate, Parson served six years in the Missouri House and is the former sheriff of Polk County.

