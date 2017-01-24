Springfield City Council to Wait 90 Days Before Voting on Repeal of Pit Bull Restrictions

A measure that would have stricken the part of Springfield City Code Chapter 18 prohibiting pit bulls will get further study.

The bill was scheduled to be voted on at last night’s Springfield City Council meeting. But Zone One council member, Phyllis Ferguson, made a motion to refer it to the Plans and Policies Committee. She said residents in her part of the city didn’t have adequate opportunity to comment on it.

"Which causes me some heartburn to vote tonight," she said.

Council member Kristi Fulnecky, who supports striking the pit bull ban from city code, wanted the vote to take place as scheduled. She said, rather than banning pit bulls, the city needs to focus on irresponsible dog ownership.

The bill could go back for a vote by full council on April 17.