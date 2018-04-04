Springfield Police Search for Suspect in the City's Latest Homocides

Springfield police have identified a suspect in the shooting deaths of two Springfield residents on March 27 and April 1. They say they are actively searching for Willie Haughton for his alleged connection to the deaths of Lance Loveless and Robert Hewitt who were found shot to death in their vehicles. He also has an active Greene County warrant on charges of Failure to Appear on Domestic Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Haughton is also a violent criminal known to be armed and dangerous.

Charges have not yet been filed in either homicide case, and both investigations are ongoing. In both cases, the suspect had recently met the victims prior to their deaths. According to Springfield Police “the safety of the public and taking Haughton into custody is a top priority” for the department.

Haughton is a black male who is 5 feet 11 inches and 168 pounds, according to the SPD.

Anyone with information about Haughton’s whereabouts or regarding the two homicides are being asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477 (TIPS).