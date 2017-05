On this episode of Making Democracy Work host Ilga Vise speaks with Lynn Schirk.

Lynn is the Homeless Liaison with the Office of Students in Transition of Springfield Public Schools.

Federal Law, the McKinney-Vento Act, provides help to homeless students and families. Homeless Liaison Lynn Schirk works with other agencies to provide access to resources for homeless students. This is being done though the establishment of Wednesday Connection.

