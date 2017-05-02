Springfield's Tiny House Community Preparing to Order Second Structure

“You’ve seen people on the street for years with a sign that says ‘I’m hungry’ or ‘I’ll work,’ have you ever seen one that says ‘I need a home?’ Except that’s exactly what they need. It’s the only way they’ll get out of homelessness is to get into a home,” says David Brown, executive director of the Gathering Tree in Springfield.

By narrowing the focus on a specific population of the city’s homeless, a new initiative will take 30 individuals off the streets. Eden Village, sponsored by The Gathering Tree, uses the tiny house model to attempt to solve homelessness.

“I think the way we’re going to solve homelessness is obviously have a home and to find different segments and to deal with that segment the way it needs to be dealt with and not a one model fits all,” said Brown.

He says the best way to solve homelessness is through long-term housing.

That’s why the organization purchased 4.5 acres located at 2801 E. Division for the mobile-style homes to house chronically homeless individuals with disabilities.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines chronically disabled homeless as a person who has been homeless one year or four times in a three year time period with a diagnosed disability.

Inside a Tiny Home

The first tiny home was delivered to Eden Village on April 4. Each home is around 400 sq. ft., and is fully decorated and furnished. Upon entering, you first walk into the kitchen and living room, with the bedroom and full bathroom down the hall.

Each home, which are constructed in Texas, costs $30,000 to be built and have delivered. Brown said another $5,000 is needed for groundwork and furnishings. As of now, the organization is in the process of ordering a second home. Arrival is expected in two or three months.

“Were only going to be able to do 30 right now but if this project goes well and the community can see how it functions and that it’s a real plus, then these can be replicated throughout the city in different locations and we can begin to house more and more people,” Brown said. “Ultimate goal would be to house everybody.”

Brown said the community may not be ready for residents to move in for at least a year due to finances.

Future Residents and Services

Making Eden Village its own community is important to its founders.

“The definition of homelessness is a catastrophic loss of family,” said Brown. “We can’t reproduce the family but we can reproduce community which is the second best thing they can have and that’s what this does, is create a community verses just sticking them in a home somewhere, they don’t do well with that,” says Brown.

To enter the gated facility, visitors will sign in and out through the community building on site. This will also house 24 hour management offices, health care providers, a food pantry, and many other services.

Individuals interested in getting involved with the project can make donations online or participate in work days at the property.

https://www.gatheringtree.org/eden-village