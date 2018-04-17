Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Tackling College Student Mental Health

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), more than 75 percent of all mental health conditions begin before age 24. That’s one reason why college is such a risky time for students’ mental health.

To shine a light on this issue, Missouri State University will host its first ever Impact Summit: College Student Mental Health Conference on campus this spring. It will take place from 7:50 a.m.-4:50 p.m. May 2 in the Plaster Student Union. 

Dr. Thomas Lane, MSU dean of students, and his graduate assistant Emma Wessel, discuss mental health and why such a conference is important.

Read the full transcript  

The conference includes three national keynote speakers: Kevin Hines, a brain/mental health advocate, Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Minds, Inc. and Mike Veny, a leading mental health speaker.

Several organizations have made the conference possible. Among them are Missouri Foundation for Health, Chartwells, Burrell Behavioral Health, NASPA IV-West – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Ozarks Technical Community College, Partners in PreventionSpringfield-Greene County Health Department and NAMI.

Registration is $80 and is limited to the first 300 attendees. To find out more, contact Lane at 417-836-5527. 

