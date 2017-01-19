Traffic Congestion Expected on E. Chestnut Expwy. Until November

Starting tonight, Chestnut Expressway traffic just west of Route 65 in Springfield is set to be shifted to a temporary bypass to make way for a new railroad bridge.

According to the MO Department of Transportation, the result will be increased congestion on Chestnut Expressway while the bridge is under construction. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes until November. You’ll still be able to access businesses in the area.

Phase One of the project, last year, included: building an access road to businesses north of Chestnut Expressway, building a temporary bypass north of Chestnut across the railroad tracks, and relocating utility lines.

Phase One of the project, starting this month, includes: building the railroad bridge over Chestnut Expwy., improving the intersection of Ingram Mill and Chestnut Expwy. and adding a traffic signal and building an access road south of Chestnut east of Ingram Mill.

The $14.8 million project is being done by MODOT, the City of Springfield, Greene County and Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad.

Find more information here.