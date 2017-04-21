Weekend Outlook April 21-23, 2017

A WWE-style scripted wrestling event will be held tonight (4/21) at 7 in MSU's McDonald Arena to raise money for medical bills for a child with a rare form of liver cancer. Matt Sheehan, president of Lambda Chi Alpha, which is hosting the event, discusses it with KSMU's Michele Skalicky.

The City of Springfield will host a pre-Earth Day Party today (4/21) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yardwaste Recycling Center, 3790 Farm Rd. 119 in Brookline. Guided tours of the upgraded facility will be held at 11, noon and 1. Learn about recycling opportunities at information booths.

The MSU Film Series will present a free screening of a feature film shot in Missouri, “ADDicted,” tonight (4/21) at 7:30 in the Plaster Student Union Theater.

The MSU Baseball Bears will host Wichita State tonight (4/21) at 6:30, tomorrow (4/22) at 2 and Sunday (4/23) at 1 at Hammons Field. For ticket information, missouristatetix.com.

The Eagle’s Next Nature Landing Playground dedication will be held tomorrow morning (4/22) at 10 at Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. For details, 782-6287.

The Cherry Blossom Kite & Pinata Festival is tomorrow (4/22) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic. The event will include kite flying, building and decorating, pinatas, face painting, chopsticks instruction, origami and other Japanese and Mexican crafts and games. Admission is free, but there’s a $5 fee for a kite building kit. Admission to the Japanese Garden is free tomorrow. A concert by Mariachi Viva Xalisco with special guest Paco Padilla starts at 3.

Tomorrow (4/22) is Junior Ranger Day at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. Activities are planned to help kids complete the Wilson’s Creek Junior Ranger Activity Book. Programs will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Visitor Center.

Art in the Park is tomorrow (4/22) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond featuring hands-on art workshops, art exhibitors and painting for kids.

The Morel Mushroom Festival will be held tomorrow (4/22) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pine Mountain Village in Eureka Springs, Arkansas featuring booths, live music, seminars and a “Secret Morel Mushroom Hunt.”

The Junior Auxiliary of Harrison Father Daughter Dance will be held tomorrow night (4/22) at 5 at North Arkansas College with a DJ, games, a photo booth and refreshments. Proceeds will help fund projects for kids in the community.

A Street Side Clean up event, the 12th annual Lebanon Recycles for the Earth and the 5th annual Lebanon Community Earth Street Fair will take place tomorrow (4/22) in Lebanon. For details, (417) 532-2156.

Tomorrow and Sunday (4/22-4/23) are “Fee Free” days at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. There is no admission to get in.

The Springfield March for Science will start at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow (4/22) at Jenny Lincoln Park with a rally on Park Central Square afterwards.

Teen STEAM will start at 1 tomorrow (4/22) for kids in grades six through 12 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Library. Release your inner scientist and artist with challenges that require you to design and create all sorts of real-world objects and structures using a variety of different materials. Prepare to get messy! To register, 883-1974.

Missouri Women and the Great War starts at 3 tomorrow (4/22) at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Local History Associate Konrad Stump will examine the travels and travails of some of Missouri’s most remarkable women.

The 18th annual Rock’n Ribs BBQ Festival is tonight (4/21) and tomorrow (4/22) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Sampling starts tomorrow at 1.

Earth Day at the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson is tomorrow (4/22) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hands-on activities including nature art, eco-games and more. The first 500 participants will receive a free tree seedling.

“Discover Nature Families: Archery Basics” starts tomorrow morning (4/22) at 8:30 at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. To register, (417) 742-4361.

“Naturescaping for Wildlife and You” will be held tomorrow morning (4/22) at 9 at Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center in Joplin. To register, (417) 629-3423.

A showing of “America in Transition” starts tomorrow night (4/22) at 6 in Reed Auditorium at Drury’s Trustee Science Center. The film explores what social change really looks like from the perspective of trans people from marginalized communities.

Springfield Dance Alliance will host Springfield Day of Dance tomorrow (4/22) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at MSU’s Foster Recreation Center. Anyone seven and older can try various forms of dance.

The Springfield Art Museum will host a “Free Family Day!” tomorrow (4/22) from 10 a.m. to noon, featuring hands-on gallery activities and art-making.

The seventh annual Burgers and Cheers to benefit the Child Advocacy Center is tomorrow night (4/22) from 5 to 10 at Ebbets Field, 1033 E. Walnut.

C-Street Market will host an opening day celebration tomorrow (4/22) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Commercial Street near the Footbridge with face painting, balloon artists, vendors and more.

The Junior League of Springfield’s 4 Miles for Homeless Youth Charity Run starts tomorrow morning (4/22) at 8 at the JLS office, 2574 E. Bennett.

Piper Kerman, author of “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison,” will speak tomorrow night (4/22) at 7 at the Springfield Art Museum. The cost to attend the Springfield-Greene County Library Foundation-sponsored event is $30. For more information, click here.

The Four-State Guitar Show is tomorrow (4/22) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shrine Mosque.

The University Community Band will present a concert Sunday afternoon (4/23) at 2:30 at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, 820 E. Cherry.

Steve Yates, author of “The Legend of the Albino Farm,” will read from the book and talk about the research involved in creating his novel at 2 p.m. Sunday (4/23) at the Library Station.

The MSU men’s soccer team will play William Woods Sunday (4/23) at 2 and Missouri S&T at 5 at the Betty & Bobby Allison South Stadium. For ticket information, missouristatetix.com