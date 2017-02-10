Weekend Outlook February 10-12, 2017

Peter Longley will give a presentation on “Great Gardens of England—Chartwell and Hever Castle, Kent” tonight (2/10) at 6:30 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center.

Parkview High School Theatre presents “Wait Until Dark” tonight and tomorrow night (2/10-2/11) at 7 and Sunday (2/12) at 2. For ticket information, (417) 523-9300.

Kids six and younger are invited to the program, “Be My Valentine Storytime,” this morning (2/10) at 9:30 at the Ash Grove Branch Library.

The Gillioz will present the world premiere of the film, “Running Wild,” tonight (2/10) at 7 at the theater, 325 Park Central East. The film tells the story of a widow who saves her ranch by working with convicts to rehabilitate a herd of wild horses that wandered onto her property.

The Boone County Library presents the annual Burns Night tonight (2/10) at 6 at St. John’s Episcopal Church,707 W. Central in Harrison, Arkansas.

Joplin Parks and Recreation will host a Valentine’s Day Craft Time today (2/10) from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Joplin Athletic Complex. To register, (417) 625-4750 or click here.

The It’s a Gas! Swap Meet will be held today and tomorrow (2/10-2/11) at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon.

Teen Friday Nights, for kids in grades six through 12, is tonight (2/10) from 6 to 8 at the Library Station. Tonight’s program is “Barbie Reimagined.” To learn more, thelibrary.org or 865-1340.

The University of Missouri Extension will offer a Certified Master Beekeeper Program tomorrow morning (2/11) from 7:30 to noon at their offices in West Plains. To register, (417) 256-2391.

The Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin offers a Coloring Book Club, and it meets tomorrow (2/11) from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Take your own coloring book or purchase one in the gift shop. Some coloring pages and markers will be provided. For more information, (417) 623-0183.

The program, “Groundhog Gets His Day,” for ages three to six, will be held tomorrow morning (2/11) at 10 at Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center in Joplin. Registration and a fee are required.

The Alaska String Band presents a Southeastern Alaskan Odyssey tomorrow night (2/11) at 7 at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon. The group will present American-roots music favorites that touch on additional genres such as swing, jazz, bluegrass, pop, Celtic and gospel. For ticket information, click here or (417) 532-2990.

Women with Heart will hold a fundraising luncheon tomorrow (2/11) to raise money for OMC Heart Care Services. For ticket information (417) 256-4725.

The Missouri State University Film Series will present a free screening of the new feature documentary, “Remembering ‘The Normal Heart’ Controversy in Springfield, MO,” tomorrow night (2/11) at 7 in the Plaster Student Union Theater.

The Christian County Library Foundation’s Trivia Night is tomorrow night (2/11) at 5:30 at the Fremont Hills Country Club. To learn more and to register, www.cclibraryfoundation.org

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present Carver Laboratory Demonstrations tomorrow (2/11) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friends of the Garnett Library will host a chili supper tomorrow (2/11) from 4:30 to 6:30 at the West Plains Civic Center’s Magnolia Room.

The Greater Ozarks Audubon Society will host a beginner bird walk tomorrow morning (2/11) at 9 at the Lake Springfield Boathouse and Arena. For more information, (417) 209-0652.

Adults are invited to the program, “Let’s Make Miniatures!” tomorrow morning (2/11) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library. Materials will be provided to make miniature Valentine’s Day suitcases. For details, thelibrary.org or 831-1342.

The Museum of Native American History in Bentonville, Arkansas will host a storytime tomorrow morning (2/11) at 10:30.

Kids in grades K-five will learn techniques for decorating valentine cookies and then will decorate their own during a program tomorrow afternoon (2/11) at 2 at the Library Station. To register, (417) 616-0673.

The Professor Powers Science Symposium will hold an energy class tomorrow (2/11) at 1 for ages five to 11 and at 2:15 from ages 10 to 15. Registration is required.

See the film, “The Bourne Legacy,” tomorrow afternoon (2/11) at 2 at the Republic Branch Library.

A Pioneer Birthday Bash, to celebrate Laura Ingalls Wilder’s birthday, will be held at 2 tomorrow (2/11) at the Library Station. To register, (417) 616-0673.

The Sunday Concert Series continues Sunday afternoon (2/12) at 2 at the Library Center with Queen City Sound, a women’s acapella barbershop group.

Celebrate International Darwin Day Sunday (2/12) from 2 to 4:30 at the Library Station with hands-on activities. For details, thelibrary.org or (417) 882-0714.