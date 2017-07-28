Weekend Outlook July 28-30, 2017

The Ozark Empire Fair continues through August 5 at the fairgrounds in Springfield with rides, food, exhibits and more.

The Springfield Chapter of the Missouri Trout Fishermen’s Association will host the Branson Fly Fishing Expo today and tomorrow (7/28-7/29) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Branson-Hollister Lions Club, 1015 E. State Highway 76 in Branson. The event will feature demonstrations, vendors and a raffle.

The exhibit, Memories of the Mother Road: Route 66 through Springfield, is at the History Museum on the Square on Park Central Square through March 10.

The Discovery Center of Springfield has a STEM Play Center for kids at the Ozark Empire Fair. Anyone who stops by the booth will get a buy one/get one free coupon for the Discovery Center, valid through August 5.

Yoga on the Square starts at 12:10 p.m. today (7/28) on Park Central Square. Take a yoga mat and water.

The 23rd annual Not So Newlywed Game starts tonight (7/28) at 6 at the Gillioz Theater with a silent auction and raffle, heavy hors d’oeuvres and more. Proceeds benefit Ozarks Counseling Center. Tickets are $75.

The Christian County Library will host an After Hours Teen Game Night tonight (7/28) from 5:30 to 8 at the library, 1005 N. 4th Ave. in Ozark.

The film, “After the Storm,” will be shown as part of the In Translation Series at the Moxie Cinema tonight (7/28) at 8 and tomorrow (7/29) at 4:30. The Moxie is at 305 S. Campbell in downtown Springfield.

The Movies at Founders Park Series continues this weekend at Founders Park in downtown Springfield. “The Goonies” will be shown tonight (7/28) at dusk and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and the SATO48 film, “The Comic Book Kids,” will be shown tomorrow night.

The Lebanon Public Works Department will show the movie, Wall-E, tonight (7/28) at 6 at Andy’s Pavilion, 1805 Lynn St. in Lebanon. The event will include hot dogs and popcorn. Admission is free.

The annual, Biggest Baby Shower Ever and Open House, to benefit Newborns in Need, is today and tomorrow (7/28-7/29) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the organization’s office, 1740 S. Glenstone, Suite S.

Kids in grades six through 12 will make art from objects found in nature during Teen Friday Nights tonight (7/28) from 6 to 8 at the Library Station.

Learn how to save seeds during a gardening program tomorrow (7/29) at 10 a.m. at the Christian County Library in Ozark. Registration is required.

The Springfield-Greene County Library’s Summer Reading Program will wind down tomorrow (7/29) with a performance by Babaloo, a one-man musical comedy act, at 1 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Games, activities and light refreshments will follow the performance.

Artillery Demonstrations will take place tomorrow (7/29) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tour Road Stop 5 at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield west of Springfield. For more information, 732-2662 or click here.

The Elks Club will host their annual Car, Truck and Bike Show tomorrow (7/29) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration at 9 a.m. at 2223 E. Bennett. The pools will be open, and there will be a silent auction, food and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds will benefit Elks Charities. For more information, 844-4633.

Fun in the Sun, hosted by the First Lutheran Church Men’s Network, will be held tomorrow (7/29) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1001 Gipson Rd. in Harrison, Arkansas. There will be games and crafts for kids, horseshoes for adults, “local heroes,” karaoke and craft and flea market vendors.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will present a Photo Nature Walk tomorrow morning (7/29) from 9 to noon. Take your camera and learn about nature photography. To register, 888-4237.

Cityreach Church will host the Festival of Hope tomorrow (7/29) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grant Beach Park with live entertainment, food, free haircuts, jump houses, face painting, a bike show and more.

The Springfield Craft Beer Bash is tomorrow (7/29) on Park Central Square to benefit the HOPE Foundation. The organization provides financial and emotional support to families whose children are battling pediatric emergencies.

Learn about some of the products George Washington Carver made in his laboratory during a program Sunday morning (7/30) at 11 at the George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

Yoga in the Park is held Sundays at 6 p.m. at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield.