Weekend Outlook March 30-April 1, 2018

The All School Exhibition continues through April 29 at the Springfield Art Museum featuring art from kids in all grades at Springfield public, private and parochial schools.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Madagascar, A Musical Adventure Jr. through April 8 at the Landers Theatre, 311 E. Walnut.

Fishing pole rentals are available March through October at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, 3825 W. Farm Rd. 146 in Springfield for catch-and-release fishing. A fishing license is not required. For more information, (417) 837-5949.

Children six and younger are invited to celebrate bunnies and chickens with stories, songs and activities during a program this morning (3/30) at 10 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.

The Springfield Greene County Libraries will present the off-site program, “Take a StoryWalk,” this morning (3/31) at 10 for kids six and younger at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

Conservation TEENS, for ages 12 to 17 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, will go on a Spring Hike at Little Sac Woods Conservation Area tomorrow (3/31). To register, (417) 888-4237.

The Boone County Heritage Museum will present “Culpepper and Merriweather Under the Big Top” tomorrow (3/31) at 2 and 4:30 at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

The program, “Reptiles of Missouri,” will be held tomorrow (3/31) from 10 a.m. to noon at the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, 483 Hatchery Rd. in Branson. The display will teach you how to identify reptiles. Several live reptiles will be available to see and touch. For more information, (417) 334-4865.

Free life-saving training will be offered tomorrow (3/31) beginning at 9 a.m. at OTC's Lincoln Hall, Room 211. The training will teach participants how to stop massive bleeding. It's part of the campaign, Stop the Bleed. To sign up, click here or call (417) 820-3244.

Families are invited to celebrate National Crayon Day tomorrow (3/31) by coloring, crafting and carving with crayons at the Strafford Branch Library. For more information, click here.

Saturday Sounds at the Library Station will feature the Queen City Sound Chorus tomorrow afternoon (3/31) at 2.

Music at Midtown: The Cocoa Sessions continues tomorrow (3/31) at 3. Barak Hill will share songs from his newest album and the stories behind them.

The Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East, presents The Mystery Hour, a late night talk show, tomorrow night (3/31) at 7:30. Tickets are $12.

The Rated SGF Film Festival is tomorrow (3/31) from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Fox Theatre on Park Central Square in Springfield. The festival features films and artists that challenge our assumptions. Ticket prices vary.

Include Ozarks will host the Sensory Safe Easter Egg Hunt tomorrow (3/31) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shrine Mosque, 601 E. St. Louis St. in Springfield.

The Hollister Easter Egg Hunt will be held tomorrow (3/31) at noon at the Hollister High School football field, 2112 State Highway BB, rain or shine. The event will include face painting, inflatables, a duck pond and, of course, an egg hunt.

The Branson Parks Department will host an Easter Egg Hunt tomorrow (3/31) at the Branson RecPlex Ball Field Complex, 1501 Branson Hills Parkway. Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and there will be three hunts for different age groups up to age 10.

Dickerson Park Zoo, 1401 W. Norton Rd. in Springfield, will host the Party for the Planet and Eggstravaganza tomorrow (3/31) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The zoo will have hands-on learning stations and zookeeper chats. You’ll be able to watch the animals enjoy paper-mache eggs filled with treats.

Nixa Parks and Recreation’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held tomorrow (3/31) for kids up to age 12 at the Nixa-X Center, 701 N. Taylor Way. The event will include the egg hunt, pictures with the Easter bunny, a jump house and crafts.

The eighth annual Egg-Stravaganza will be held tomorrow (3/31) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mills Center, 650 Mills Dr. in Lebanon. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the egg hunt begins at 11.

A showing of the Bennett Spring State Park 100 Anniversary DVD will start tomorrow afternoon (3/31) at 1 at the park’s nature center.

The Greene County Democratic Progressive Caucus will hold the "Midterm Madness" volunteer raiser tomorrow (3/31) at 10 a.m. at The Old Glass Place, 521 E. St. Louis in Springfield. Speakers will be state representatives Crystal Quade and Peter Meredith. For more information, (417) 849-8870.

The Primitive Skills Series continues Sunday (4/1) at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center with a Useful Plant Hike. Explore the folklore and modern uses of several Missouri plants. To register, (417) 888-4237.

The 13th annual Easter Sunrise Celebration will be held Sunday (4/1) at 6 a.m. at Hammons Field, 955 E. Trafficway in Springfield.