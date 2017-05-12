Weekend Outlook May 13-15, 2017

Romance in the Garden is tonight and tomorrow night (5/12-5/13) from 7:30 to 9:30 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden, 2400 S. Scenic. Tiki torches and lanterns will light the pathways, and wishing lanterns for floating on the ponds will be available for purchase. Admission is $10 per person or $15 per couple. For more information, 891-1515.

The Gillioz Theater presents the Grease Sing-a-long tonight (5/12) at 7. Admission is $5.

The May Festival of the Arts continues through May 30 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. A Mother’s Day living art installation, Bridge of Love, will be created today (5/12) until 9 p.m. You’re invited to add a flower to the art piece in honor of moms. And listen to jazz music during Free Music in the Park tomorrow (5/13) from noon to 3 at Basin Spring Park.

The Missouri State Baseball Bears will host Indiana State tonight (5/12) at 6:30, tomorrow (5/13) at 2 and Sunday (5/14) at 1 at Hammons Field. For ticket information, 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com

Clever Bands will host the 12th annual Car and Truck Show tomorrow (5/13) at the High School with a silent auction, music and more.

The Museum of Native American History in Bentonville, Arkansas will host a prehistoric storytime tomorrow morning (5/13) at 10:30 with stories about cave drawing and wooly mammoths.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center invites anyone 18 and older to go on a four-mile guided hike tomorrow (5/13) at the Little Sac Woods Conservation Area. To register, 888-4237.

The Historic Preservation Month Symposium will be held tomorrow (5/13) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Learn about area efforts to preserve history and how you can contribute and participate. Drop in for one session or attend all four. For details, thelibrary.org

Volunteers are needed for a stream cleanup tomorrow (5/13) at Bennett Spring State Park. Volunteers should meet at Shelter House A by 9:30 a.m. To learn more, Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov.

Springfield Coffee Fest 2017 will be held tomorrow (5/13) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit Safe and Sober. Local coffee shops will provide samples. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Guns and Hoses, a benefit basketball game between the Springfield Fire Department and Springfield Police, will be held tomorrow morning (5/13) at 11 at Fieldhouse Sportscenter, 2235 W. Kingsley in Springfield.

The ninth annual Springfield Symphony Gala, featuring Almost Elton John, starts tomorrow night (5/13) at 5:30 at the Oasis Inn & Convention Center in Springfield.

Take a short outdoor hike to learn about wild edibles tomorrow morning (5/13) at 10 at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson. To register, 417-334-4865.

The Missouri State University Community Band will perform at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield tomorrow night (5/13) at7 as part of the Arts in the Park Series. Take a blanket or lawn chair. Admission is free.

The CALM Music, Comedy and Arts Festival is tomorrow (5/13) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Laclede County Fairgrounds in Lebanon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students six to 18 and free for kids five and younger.

The Republic Branch Library will host a Mother Daughter Tea Party tomorrow morning (5/13) at 10. For details, 732-7284.

GeezerFest is tomorrow night (5/13) at 7 at the Library Center Patio. Take lawn chairs and listen to the band, Geezer.

A Free Shooting Day will be held Sunday (5/14) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Bois D’Arc. For more information, 742-4361.

Sunday (5/14) is Mother’s Day at the Zoo. The first 500 moms at Dickerson Park Zoo Sunday (5/14) will get a free potted plant in honor of Mother’s Day.

Yoga in the Park is Sundays at 6 p.m. at Phelps Grove Park. Take your own mat or yoga blanket. Donations are accepted.