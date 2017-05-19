Weekend Outlook May 19-21, 2017

Marcus Chatman & Co. and Hoover Music will host Strings for Care today and tomorrow (5/19-5/20) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the store, 440 S. Jefferson. You’ll be able to take an acoustic or electric guitar for re-stringing at a reduced cost, and you can enter drawings for prizes.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will present a concert at the O’Reilly Family Event Center at Drury University tonight (5/19) at 8. For ticket information,

The 27th annual White Street Studio Walk will be held today (5/19) from 4 to 10 p.m. in Eureka Springs. Artists are inviting the public into their homes and studios to view their work. Admission is free.

The 27th annual Crawdad Days Music Festival is today and tomorrow (5/19-5/20) on the banks of Lake Harrison in Harrison, Arkansas with a 5K run, food, crafts, live music, a car show and more.

The Tri-State Gem and Mineral Society will host their 11th annual Spring Rock Swap today (5/19) and tomorrow (5/20) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (5/21) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Joplin History and Mineral Museums.

Ozark Mountain Gospel Fest is today (5/19) and tomorrow (5/20) at Beacon Park in Harrison, Arkansas.

The Joplin Memorial Marathon is tomorrow (5/20) beginning at Memorial Hall. There’s a full marathon, half marathon and 5K. The event is held to remember the 161 people who lost their lives when a tornado hit the city in 2011.

The 14th annual Ozarks Red Ribbon Ride to raise money for AIDS Project of the Ozarks will be held tomorrow (5/20) beginning at the Galloway Station Bar and Grill. There are several distances to choose from.

A Trail of Tears Remembrance Celebration will be held tomorrow (5/20) from 10 a.m. to dusk and Sunday (5/21) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cherokee Trail of Tears Park in Battlefield, Missouri. Native American crafters will sell a variety of handmade items. And there will be a chance to walk part of the Trail of Tears with Native Americans whose ancestors were forced to travel the trail in 1838 and 1839.

The Junkin’ 4 Treasures Swap Meet will be held tomorrow (5/20) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Laclede County Fairgrounds in Lebanon.

Reeds Spring will host Cajun Days tomorrow (5/20) from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Reeds Spring with crawfish, live music and vendors.

The Central High School Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps will host their annual Car and Motorcycle Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow (5/20) on Commercial Street in Springfield.

Art in the Park is tomorrow (5/20) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Joplin’s 2017 Movies in the Parks Series kicks off with the movie, “Cars,” tomorrow night (5/20) at 8:30 at Landreth Park in Joplin.

Tomorrow (5/20) is Girl Scout Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

Saxophonist Grady Nichols will perform in Eureka Springs’ Basin Spring Park tomorrow night (5/20) from 5 to 7 as part of the 3rd Saturday Music in the Park.

The Traditional Dance and Music Society will host a Contradance tomorrow night (5/20) at 7:30 at the Northview Center at Doling Park. Basic steps will be taught at 7.

The Lyric Theater in Harrison, Arkansas will host a workshop on building sets and props tomorrow (5/20) from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is $15. For more information, (870) 391-3504.

The program, “The Interpretation of Dreams through the Ideas of Carl Jung,” will start tomorrow afternoon (5/20) at 3:30 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Library. For more information, thelibrary.org.

The WhiteHart Renaissance Faire Group will present the first annual Craft Faire tomorrow (5/20) from noon to 4 p.m. at the Creamery Arts Center, 411 Sherman Parkway in Springfield.

There will be a Phelps Grove Neighborhood Cleanup tomorrow morning (5/20) at 8 in MSU Parking Lot 18 at Dollison and Grand.

St. Agnes Summer Jam, featuring the bands, Fishing for Saturday, Good Gollie and the Miss Mollies and Machine Gun Symphony, tomorrow night (5/20) at 5:30 at the school, 531 S. Jefferson in Springfield, for anyone 21 and older.

The Christian County Optimist Club will host the annual Safetypalooza at the Nixa X-Center tomorrow (5/20) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 2017 Standard Flower Show, hosted by the Springfield Council of Federated Garden Clubs, is tomorrow (5/20) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Library Center. For more information, (417) 766-2230.

The seventh annual Stomp the Blues out of Homelessness Festival is tomorrow (5/20) at 1:30 at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, 220 W. Plainview Rd. in Springfield. Gates open at noon.

Summer Reading Kick-Off parties will be held tomorrow (5/20) at several Springfield-Greene County Library branches. Learn more at thelibrary.org.

Kids Fishing Day is tomorrow (5/20) at Roaring River State Park for kids 15 and younger. Volunteers will be available to help kids fish, and there will be free lunch, a hatchery tour and other activities.

Kids 12 to 17 are invited to Conservation TEENS tomorrow (5/20) at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. They’ll be able to try to catch and identify crayfish. To register, 888-4237.

Watch hummingbirds being banded and learn about the tiny birds during the program, Summer Hummers, Sunday (5/21) at 5 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, 888-4237.

The Fair Grove Branch Library presents “Bluegrass in the Park” tomorrow (5/20) from 1 to 3 p.m.in the park behind the library with the band, Red Bridge Bluegrass.

The School of Uke will be offered tomorrow night (5/20) at 6 at the Library Center. Rick and Karen Mackson will provide beginner instruction. Ukuleles and instruction books will be provides. To register, 882-0714.

The Essentials Film Series continues Sunday and Monday (5/21-5/22) at the Moxie, 305 S. Campbell in downtown Springfield. The 1957 film, Seventh Seal, will be shown at 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present “Exploring the Carver Collection” Sunday afternoon (5/21) at 1. Join a park ranger to learn about the park’s museum collections and see some of the artifacts currently housed there.

The Springfield Sertoma Club presents Cashew Craze Sunday (5/21) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. Sample Springfield-style cashew chicken from several area restaurants. Admission is $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Yoga in the Park is Sundays at 6 p.m. at Phelps Grove Park. Take your own mat or yoga blanket. Donations are accepted.