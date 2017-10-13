Weekend Outlook October 13-15, 2017

The 2017 Rusty Wheels Old Engine Club Fall Show is today and tomorrow (10/13-10/14) at 5722 Highway 65 South, six miles south of Harrison, Arkansas. It will feature a tractor pull, a tractor parade, food, miniature train rides for kids, arts and crafts and more.

Joplin Parks and Recreation will host An Old-Fashioned Hay Ride tonight (10/13) from 7 to 9 at McClelland Park, 4568 McClelland Park Rd. in Joplin. You’ll be able to roast hot dogs and make s’mores and enjoy hot cocoa while supplies last. The movie Hocus Pocus will be shown.

The Hillberry Harvest Moon Music Festival continues through Sunday (10/15) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas with a number of bluegrass bands. To view a schedule and find out other information,

Bluegrass Weekend in Eureka Springs, Arkansas continues today and tomorrow (10/13-10/14) with free music in Basin Spring Park. Free shuttles will also be available to the Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival.

The Joplin History and Mineral Museum presents Chautauqua: Thomas Hart Benton today and tomorrow (10/13-10/14) with a Downtown Walking Mural Tour, an Historic Building Walking Tour, an Evening with Benton and more.

The program, “Is Midtown Carnegie Haunted?” will start tonight (10/13) at 6 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Adults are invited to join the 417 Paranormal Research Society for a behind-the-scenes tour. To register, 862-0135.

The Springfield-Greene County Library’s Oh, the Horror Series will include a showing of “The Exorcist,” rated R, tonight (10/13) at 10:15 at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell.

Mt. Vernon’s Apple Butter Makin’ Days is today through Sunday (10/13-10/15) in downtown Mt. Vernon featuring apple butter making, arts and crafts, live music and more.

Harvest Fest at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park continues through October 26 on weekends with a Haunted Trail of Horrors, a corn maze, hay rides, a cow train, a pumpkin patch and more.

wellRED: From Dixie with Love will be at the Gillioz Theater tonight (10/13) at 8. For ticket information, gillioz.org or (417) 836-9491.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is at the Springfield Contemporary Theatre today through Sunday (10/13-10/15), October 20-22 and October 27-29. For ticket information, click here.

Drury’s women’s soccer team will host UMSL today (10/13) at 5 p.m. and McKendree Sunday (10/16) at noon at Hammons Field.

Drury’s men’s soccer team will host UMSL tonight (10/13) at 7:30 and McKendree Sunday (10/16) at 2:30 at Hammons Field.

A Genealogy Symposium will be held tomorrow (10/14) from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Library Center. Drop by for one session or attend all four.

The Joplin Public Library will host a Grand Opening for its new Makerspace tomorrow (10/14) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1901 E. 20th St. in Joplin. Library staff will demonstrate makerspace-related activities and equipment, including 3D printing and scanning, laser cutting, digital media conversion, origami, virtual reality, sewing, button-making and more.

The 4H Sheep and Dog Show will be held tomorrow (10/14) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon. To learn more, (417) 718-4182.

The Route 66 Parking Lot Party will be held tomorrow (10/14) from 1 to 8 p.m. at Munger Moss Motel, 1336 Rt. 66 in Lebanon. It will feature Okie Stampede, Jess McEntire and JD Jarrell along with Karaoke, food, vendors, classic cars and more.

The Southwest Missouri Art and Craft Guild will host the 23rd annual Art in the Park tomorrow and Sunday (10/14-10/15) from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sequiota Park.

The fifth annual Grapes ‘n Grog to benefit Meals on Wheels in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald Counties is tomorrow night (10/14) from 5 to 10 at the Kitchen Pass, 1212 S. Main in Joplin. There will be live music by Big Smitty, hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

The North Heights neighborhood in Joplin will host Porch Fest 2017 tomorrow (10/14) from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring live music, food vendors and more.

The Southwest Missouri National Organization for Women will host Stand Up and Speak Out, a walk and speak-out tomorrow (10/14) from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is a show of support for all those affected by domestic violence, support for open public dialogue about eliminating violence in all of its forms and support for legislation that acknowledges and addresses the problem. Participants are asked to wear purple and should arrive at Park Central Square at 4 p.m. The walk will go north on Boonville to the Greene County Courthouse and will return to the Square for a formal program.

The MSU men’s soccer team will host Drake tomorrow night (10/14) at 6 at the Betty & Bobby Allison South Stadium on the MSU campus. For ticket information, 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

“St. Louis Possessed: The Case that Inspired the Exorcist” will start tomorrow night (10/14) at 7 at the Library Center for adults only. John Waide, St. Louis University archivist, recounts eyewitness testimony and diary excerpts to tell the true story behind the classic film.

The Sesquicentennial Anniversary of Hazelwood Cemetery, 1642 E. Seminole St., will be held tomorrow (10/14) at 10 a.m. with mayoral and congressional proclamations and the unveiling of plans for a Sesquicentennial Monument. A Revolutionary War Wreath-laying by the Sons of the American Revolution and a guided history walk through cemetery grounds will follow. Historical information will be shared by the Springfield History Museum and Wilson's Creek National Battlefield representatives. Faculty, students and committee members will be on hand to share details about Drury’s Hazelwood Visioning project. A Find-A-Grave volunteer contributor will be available.

The 50th annual Rock, Gem & Mineral Show will be held tomorrow and Sunday (10/14-10/15) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis.

“Fun with Lou LeBrun” starts at 2 p.m. tomorrow (10/14) at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. LeBrun, a studied classical musician and USO performer in World War II, will present an accordion performance in an array of musical styles.

Ozarks Bacon Fest will be held tomorrow (10/14) from noon to 3 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.

See “The Gremlins,” rated PG, today (10/14) at 2:30 at the Park Central Branch Library. It’s part of the Oh, the Horror Series.

OTC’s Car & Motorcycle Show will be held tomorrow (10/14) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Chestnut Expressway and National Ave. in Springfield. The cost to show a vehicle is $20. Admission for spectators is free.

The Hollister Grape and Fall Festival kicks off tomorrow (10/14) with the Color me Grape Fun Run at 9 a.m. Activities get underway at 10 a.m. on Downing St. with food, vendors, live music and more. A grape stomp starts at 3.

Local book collector and seller Joshua Arnett will provide insight into evaluating, collecting and caring for rare, collectible and valuable books at 5 p.m. tomorrow (10/14) at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. To learn more, click here.

The third annual Art Show at Farmers Park, 2144 E. Republic Rd., is tomorrow (10/14) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (10/15) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Drury Singers and Alumni Choir will present a concert Sunday morning (10/16) at 10 at Drury’s Stone Chapel. For more information, (417) 873-4079.