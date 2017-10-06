Weekend Outlook October 6-8, 2017

Harvest Fest at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park continues through October 26 on weekends with a Haunted Trail of Horrors, a corn maze, hay rides, a cow train, a pumpkin patch and more.

Romance in the Garden, Moonlight Masquerade, for ages 17 and up is tonight (10/6) from 6 to 9 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Dress in costume and take a rare nighttime stroll through the garden decorated with candles and lanterns with music playing. Floating wishing lanterns will be available for purchase.

Kids two and younger and their favorite big people are invited to the program, “Babes in the Woods,” this morning (10/6) at 10 and tomorrow morning (10/7) at 10 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, 888-4237.

A showing of the documentary, “Remembering the Normal Heart, AIDS, Art, and Activism in the Ozarks,” starts tonight (10/6) at 7 in the Plaster Student Theatre at Missouri State University. It will be followed by a panel discussion, "Theatre as a Space of Resistance.”

First Friday Art Walk is tonight (10/6) from 6 to 10 in downtown Springfield.

Ozarks Fall FarmFest is today and tomorrow (10/6-10/7) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (10/8) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant in Springfield.

The Friday Fall Lunchtime Series continues today (10/6) at noon on Park Central Square with Luna J.

The Ozark Arts and Crafts Show is today through Sunday (10/6-10/8) at Finley River Park in Ozark.

Family Movie Night starts at 6:30 tonight (10/6) at the Library Center featuring “Trolls,” rated PG. thelibrary.org

The MSU softball team will host Central Missouri tonight (10/6) at 6:30 and Avila tomorrow afternoon (10/7) at 1 at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield. For ticket information, 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

The Ride the Ozarks Rally will be held today tomorrow (10/7) at Minnie Harris Park in Harrison, Arkansas with live music, a beer garden and more. Gates open at 10 a.m.

The 26th annual Eureka Springs Corvette Rally continues through Sunday (10/8) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The MSU women’s soccer team will host Northern Iowa tomorrow (10/7) at 2 at the Betty & Bobby Allison South Stadium on the MSU campus. For ticket information, 836-7678 or missouristatetix.com.

The Ozarko Marching Festival is tomorrow (10/6) at Plaster Stadium on the Missouri State University campus beginning at 9:30 a.m. The MSU Pride Marching Band will perform at 4:45. Tickets are $12 for anyone six and older and $8 for seniors and students.

The Aurora Houn Dawg Auto Fest is set for tomorrow (10/7) at Oak Park in Aurorafrom 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Republic’s Pumpkin Daze is tomorrow (10/7) in downtown Republic featuring a giant produce competition.

A Motorcycle Bike Show and Swap Meet to benefit Ozarks Honor Flights is set for tomorrow (10/7) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barn House Events Center, 5454 W. Sunshine.

PROMO will host the 1st annual Seek PRIDE Scavenger Hunt tomorrow (10/7) from 3 to 5 followed by an after party at Hotel Vandivort.

The program, “Horror Décor,” will be held tomorrow (10/7) at 2 for adults at the Library Station. Make an eerie luminary in time for Halloween. To register, (417) 616-0683.

“Classic Horror Matinee” will start at 2:30 tomorrow (10/7) at the Park Central Library in Springfield featuring “Jaws,” rated PG.

The Forsyth Harvest Moon Festival and Car Show will be held tomorrow (10/7) starting at 8 a.m. in downtown Forsyth. h

The Neosho Fall Festival is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (10/7-10/8) in downtown Neosho.

The Little Acorns program, “Sensational Seeds,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held tomorrow morning (10/7) at 11 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. To register, 888-4237.

Cackle Hatchery in Lebanon will host their annual Chicken Festival today (10/6) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with seminars, tours, games and more.

The second annual Route n’ Rally Vintage Camper Rally will be held tomorrow (10/7) from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Route RV Park in Carthage.

The Twilight Masquerade for Families is tomorrow night (10/7) from 5 to 7 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. There will be candles, lanterns and music from favorite movies and musicals. Attend in masquerade attire or Halloween costumes or make a costume on site. Wishing lanterns will be available for purchase.

The MSU Multicultural Ensemble presents Rise Up, a concert filled with uplifting and heart touching arrangements from different music genres, including gospel, musical theater and classical. It starts at 7:30 Sunday night (10/8) at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. Admission is free.

The Sunday Concert Series continues Sunday (10/8) at 2 at the Library Station with the Finley River Boys.